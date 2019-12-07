Report: PM Netanyahu did not discuss annexation with Pompeo

The US Department of State claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not tell the truth regarding his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Lisbon, Portugal, Channel 13's Barak Ravid tweeted Saturday evening.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said in a Friday evening news briefing that Prime Minister Netanyahu did not show Secretary of State Pompeo any plan to annex the Jordan Valley, in contradiction to what Netanyahu said Thursday," Ravid tweeted.

"The Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs said: 'I can tell you that there was no annexation plan, full or partial, for any part of the West Bank was presented to – by Israel to the United States during the meeting, and that has long been the US Government position, that the ultimate disposition of territory is to be determined between the parties.'"

At the beginning of his meeting with Pompeo, Netanyahu said, "The first subject that I will raise is Iran. The second subject is Iran, and so is the third. And many more."

He also thanked Pompeo for his declaration that the US does not view Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria to be illegal.

"I am very grateful to you Mr. Secretary, for the statement by the State Department that the settlements are not illegal. I think, contrary to every common spin, that actually promotes the cause of peace, because peace must be based on truth and not on lies," he said then.

"We are committed to promoting security prosperity, and peace in the region. I believe this conversation on these and many other subjects will do exactly that," Netanyahu concluded.