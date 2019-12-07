Joint call from Florida: A media that unites rather than divides

Arutz Sheva chief editor Uzi Baruch and journalist Sarah Beck discuss the status of Israeli media at the IAC conference in South Florida.

The Israeli-American Council's (IAC) national summit opened on Thursday in Hollywood, South Florida, and hosted approximately 3,800 Israelis and American Jews from across the United States and the world.

The inaugural event was hosted by Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sheldon Adelson and US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver the keynote address on Saturday night.

Speakers at the various sessions included Racheli Fraenkel and Bat Galim Sha'ar, mothers of two of the Israeli teens kidnapped and murdered in June 2014, Amit Segal, journalist for Channel 12 News and Yediot Achronot, Yisrael Hayom editor Boaz Bismuth, President of the Jerusalem Center, Dr. Dore Gold, Rabbi Dr. Benny Lau, the Shalva Band, musicians Gidi Gov and Danny Sanderson, public leaders, businessmen and many others.

One of the sessions focused on Israeli media, hosted by Arutz Sheva chief editor and CEO Uzi Baruch and journalist Sarah Beck. Beck discussed how Israeli media has changed in recent years, condemning any media attempt to discredit right-wing positions and to conduct a unifying and respectful discourse.

In his remarks, Baruch noted that the role of the Arutz Sheva site, which currently operates in three languages, is to communicate a clear approach of belief in the Jewish people, the Torah and the land of Israel. He added that that content that contradicts the purpose for which the site was established is not posted even if the company suffers financially, in contradiction to other sites whose bottom line is purely commercial.

Baruch also discussed the role of social media, which has considerably weakened the power of the media in recent years and is now the main stage for daily discourse on burning issues.

A session on the integration of the haredi community into the Israeli economy is taking place on Saturday, moderated by Arutz Sheva journalist Orli Baruch. Speakers include founder and supporter of the Netzach Yehudah Battalion [Nahal Haredi], businessman David Hagar, Chief of Staff of the office of President Reuven Rivlin, Rivka Ravitz, and Channel 12 News journalist Yair Sherki.