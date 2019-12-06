Poll: 57 seats for center-left, 55 for the right

Channel 12 News poll finds that a third election will again fail to solve the political stalemate.

A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute in collaboration with iPanel and published on Friday by Channel 12 News finds, yet again, that a third election will fail to solve the political stalemate of the past year.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, Blue and White would lead the way with 34 seats, and will be immediately followed by the Likud, with 33 seats. This gives each of the two large parties one more seat than they won in the last election.

The Joint List remains the third largest party in the Knesset with 13 seats, while Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu maintains its power with 8 seats. Shas and United Torah Judaism each win 8 seats as well.

The New Right, which ran as part of the United Right in the last election, wins 6 seats, while Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Union each win 5 seats.

The Jewish Home-National Union does not pass the electoral threshold in this poll and neither does Otzma Yehudit.

As far as the blocs are concerned, the center-left together with the predominantly Arab Joint List has 57 seats, while the right and the haredim have 55 seats. Liberman remains the balance of power with 8 seats.

