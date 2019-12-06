Netanyahu speaks with Putin

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The two discussed tensions with Iran, the situation in Syria, Israel's security needs, and the prevention of friction between the IDF and Russian military forces.

A senior diplomatic official said that Netanyahu and Putin also discussed Naama Issachar, the Israeli who is imprisoned in Russia, and that the Prime Minister expressed his hope for her release.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Rome. The two discussed, among other things, tensions in the Middle East.

"I stressed the need to bring about Iran's withdrawal from Syria, and the fact that Israel will continue to work to safeguard its security interests and prevent Iran's consolidation in the country, while taking great care not to harm the Russian forces that are there," said Katz.

In addition, Katz spoke to Lavrov about the Naama Issachar saga, and asked that Naama be allowed to meet her family more often. Katz also expressed hope that President Putin would accept the pardon requests that were sent to him in this matter.

