The process of considering aliyah includes who and what the individual Jew is in relation to his or her future.

Are you Considering Aliyah? This is what you should know

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of The Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about how to stay safe (safer) in the Diaspora in comparison to BEING safe in Israel.

According to Dr. Minskoff, considering making aliyah (immigrating to Israel) is strongly connected to time, place, and circumstance, and sincerity in considering aliyah is serious business affecting the very soul of a Jew.

Reference is given in discussing the book entitled "Ask Not Why, My People," by Shifra Hoffman.