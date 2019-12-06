NAACP: 'Blacks are dying so that Jews can live'

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)'s Passaic, N.J. Branch on Wednesday published a Facebook post claiming that African-Americans "are dying so that Jews can live."

In the post, NAACP Passaic shared a Disclose.tv article titled "Israel gets $50 billion while America cannot afford clean water for Flint."

The article focuses on the town of Flint, Michigan, which has been "terribly affected by the presence of contaminants in their drinking water and yet the people who live there have not been deemed worthy of federal funding."

It claims that the Democrats have tried to push to give $400m to Flint for "the worst public health crisis the United States has endured in recent memory," but were rebuffed by Republicans. It then claimed Israel had "demanded" the US increase its budget to $50 billion.

"For some this refusal is only more upsetting because while the United States apparently cannot give money to its own citizens in their time of desperate need, they have sent $30 billion to the state of Israel over the last ten years," the Disclose.tv article wrote.

Commenters on NAACP Passaic's Facebook page pointed out that the Facebook post is anti-Semitic, and that anti-Semitism is not the way to solve Flint's water crisis.

Arutz Sheva has requested comment from NAACP Passaic, and will update this article when comment is provided.