The quiz that led me from Christianity to Judaism

Life Lessons - April 28th 2015

Malynnda Littky's first exposure to Judaism was in tasting delicious latkes at the age of six. She grew up in inner-city Detroit, and her family's home was adjacent to a Jewish suburb. Thus Malynnda came to enjoy eating bagels, cream cheese and lox. So you might say that her love of Judaism began as a gastronomic one.

After 9/11, Malynnda, along with many Americans, began a search for meaning. Malynnda's method was an Internet quiz about which religion would best suit her. To her surprise, the powers-that-be suggested Orthodox Judaism for her. Soon thereafter, she met Bruce, a nice Jewish boy whose dreadlocks she saw through, and she gave him her phone number.

The journey continues through the local synagogue, where she attended Shabbat (Sabbath) services weekly. It was the congregants who suggested a wedding, and all at once she decided to both convert and marry him.

That was just the beginning of Malynnda's extraordinary journey.

Now living in Israel and mother to four children, Malynnda's tongue-in-cheek humor helps her get by in this crazy country.