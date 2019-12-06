Eurovision star: 'Thank G-d I'm from Israel'

Netta Barzilai speaks at IAC summit, says Israelis 'have moralities no one can ever understand.'

Netta Barzilai, winner of Eurovision 2018, sat down with Israeli journalist Dr. Hila Korach for a conversation at the Israeli-American Council's National Summit Thursday evening.

Barzilai won the international singing competition with her lively song “Toy,” which has become a global anthem of empowerment and self-love for people of all backgrounds and ages.

“I felt like I was amazing but not because I was Israeli,” Barzilai said. “But after experiencing what it’s like to be the face of Israel, I didn’t even have to get into politics in order to tell (the world) how truly amazing people we are as Israelis.”

“We have moralities that no one can ever understand. We have togetherness that no one will ever get. Whenever I come off a plane in Israel, I thank G-d I am from here.”