Danon urges UN to impose further sanctions on Iran

Israeli Ambassador calls on UN Security Council to impose further sanctions on Iran after it vows to continue ballistic missile activities.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Thursday called on Security Council members to impose further sanctions against the regime in Tehran.

Danon's appeal came in response to a letter sent by the French, UK and German ambassadors to the UN Secretary-General citing Iran's breaches of the nuclear agreement, in violation of Security Council resolutions.

Iran's UN ambassador sent a letter in response, stating that Iran is determined to continue its ballistic missile activities.

"The Iranian regime does not hide its ambitions. While we welcome the European letter, in order to thwart Tehran's objectives, significant sanctions have to be imposed on the regime. We cannot just settle for discussions in the UN," said Danon.

The letter sent by France, Germany and the United Kingdom said Iran has developed nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in violation of a UN Security Council call on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.

The ambassadors from the three European nations urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Iran has continuously test fired ballistic missiles in recent years, much to the dismay of the US, which says that Iran’s ballistic missile tests are a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231, which enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal.

The resolution says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran, however, denies its ballistic missile tests violate this resolution. President Hassan Rouhani has stressed in the past that Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international agreements.