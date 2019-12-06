Poll: 58 seats for the right, 54 for the left and the Arabs

New poll predicts the political stalemate will continue even after a third election. Liberman remains the balance of power.

A poll conducted by the Maagar Mohot Institute for Radio 103FM finds that, if elections were held today, Blue and White would be the largest party in Israel with 34 seats.

The Likud party receives 32 seats in the poll, the predominantly Arab Joint List has 12 seats, while Shas wins 8 seats.

The United Torah Judaism party receives 8 seats, as does Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party. The New Right party has 6 seats, and three parties each win 4 seats: The Democratic Union, Labor-Gesher and United Right.

Based on these results, the political stalemate will continue even after the next election: The right-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wins 58 seats. The left, together with the Joint List, has 54 seats. Liberman will again be the balance of power with his eight Knesset representatives.

The poll was conducted online on Thursday among a randomized sample of 503 respondents, representing the entire Israeli adult population, aged 18 and over. The possible sampling error is approximately 4.1 percent.