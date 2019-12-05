Netanyahu in Portugal: Increase pressure on Iran

Netanyahu meets Portuguese Prime Minister, stresses importance of increasing the pressure on Iran.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Thursday at the Portuguese Prime Minister's Office in Lisbon with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in – inter alia – economics, innovation, cyber, science and water and agreed on exchanges of delegations in these areas.

They also agreed on cooperation in Africa.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commended Portuguese Prime Minister Costa on his country's accession to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. He also called on Portugal to join the US position on increasing the pressure on Iran.