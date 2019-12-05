Jared Kushner negotiating trade treaty with China

President's son-in-law becoming directly involved in trade negotiations between US and China in addition to Middle East work.

Jared Kushner has added a new job to his White House portfolio, this time as U.S.-China trade negotiator.

Kushner, who is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has increased his direct involvement in the negotiations with China over the past two weeks, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the talks.

A White House official confirmed Kushner’s involvement, Reuters reported.

Washington and Beijing are trying to reach an initial agreement to avoid new U.S. tariffs set to start on Dec. 15.

Kushner played a pivotal role toward the end of U.S. negotiations with Canada and Mexico in 2018 to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to the report.

Late last month, the Washington Post reported that Kushner was tapped to oversee construction of the Mexico border wall.

Kushner’s other wide-ranging responsibilities include negotiating a Middle East peace deal, overseeing criminal justice reform and modernizing the government. He also has a leadership role in the 2020 campaign.

The Middle East peace deal has reportedly been completed but not yet presented publicly.