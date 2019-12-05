Soldier who deserted following Disengagement arrested

Woman who claimed trauma from forcing Jews out of their homes arrested at airport attempting to leave country.

A, a 33-year-old woman who deserted from the IDF during the 2005 Disengagement from Gaza, was arrested over a month ago at Ben Gurion Airport while attempting to flee the country.

A. escaped military service after taking part in the expulsions, explaining that she suffered from mental trauma from the Disengagement. To this day, she maintains that she remains traumatized from the experience of being forced to expel fellow Jews from their homes.

A. admitted to absence from regular service without permission for 13 years. This Sunday, a hearing will be held on her case and the sentence will soon be given.

IDF Spokesman Response: "On October 27, 2019, the soldier was convicted, according to her confession, of an absence from service without permission for missing 13 years of regular service."