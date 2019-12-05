Driver who struck and killed woman, baby released

Driver accused of traveling at dangerously high speed and striking family vehicle was not under influence of drugs, alcohol.

The Arab driver who struck and killed a mother and her infant daughter over the weekend was released from custody Thursday after tests determined that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the the time of the accident.

Tzipi Rimmel and her three-week-old daughter Noam Rachel from Neve Tzuf in West Binyamin were killed Saturday night in a traffic accident involving two vehicles near the Givat Ze'ev junction on Route 443.

Rimmel's husband Ephraim and their son Itai were also severely injured in the crash and remain hospitalized at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center.

The public has been asked to pray for the recovery of Ephraim Zvi Moshe Ben Shulamit Zvia and son Itai Yaakov Ben Tzipoora.

Witnesses stated that the vehicle which struck the Rimmels' car was traveling at dangerously high speeds. The driver of the vehicle is also hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and was unable to attend the court hearing.