Election Commission Director on possibility of new election: 'We won't be able to hold elections in a month.'

Central Elections Committee Chairwoman Orly Adas compared her situation to an IDF with no bases or standing army being ordered by the Chief of Staff to go to war tonight.

She said for each election, her committee must go from 30 workers to 45,000 workers.

"The Central Elections Commission is the body that directs the entire country, without which elections are impossible," Adas said. "We have to bring together all our polling station officers, all the managerial bodies, and we come to about 100 people here in the Knesset.

"If I don't get this floor that we're standing in, and all the space we need for establishing the Committee withing two days - the implication is that the parties have to clear out this floor within two or three days - if we don't get that, it has ramifications. Then it will be very hard for me to deliver in the seventy-five days, in eighty-two, or even in ninety.

"Every day is important. I need this floor, we have to install communications equipment, media, computers, our special systems, and only then can we start to work. It takes about three weeks. That's three weeks out of the seventy-five days, or ninety, or eighty-two."

Adas said that to hold elections before March 10, legislation must be passed by this Wednesday, but that delaying elections may be done later. She also said that elections on Purim are possible.

Adas on Monday informed the leaders of the factions in the Knesset that the committee would be able to prepare for elections on February 25, 2020.

This date would be three weeks earlier than the date on which the elections were to be held. The announcement was made after an inquiry by the Blue and White party on the issue.

Knesset Arrangements Committee Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn said such a move would be promoted provided there was broad agreement in the Knesset for it.

The Knesset is trying to promote this agreement, which requires an amendment of the Basic Law and a majority of at least 61 Knesset members who will vote in favor of it.