Click here to acquire your part in raising Israel's next generation of spiritual and military leaders!

In 1977 Yeshivat Birkat Moshe was founded to provide the two-year-old fledgling settlement of Ma'ale Adumim with a spiritual foundation. The hesder yeshiva was established in Elul of that year by two young scholars, Rabbi Haim Sabbato, and Rabbi Yitzchak Sheilat.

From an entering class of thirty-two students studying in the village's makeshift synagogue and sleeping in borrowed army tents, the Yeshiva has grown to be one of the country's premier hesder yeshivas, which now boasts a student body of close to 300 young men housed in a modern multi-building campus.

The Yeshiva is guided by a dedication to the ideals of the love of the Torah, the People, and the Land. The faculty, virtually all of whom have served in front-line units of the Israeli Defense Force, fully embodies these values.

In recognition of the fundraising campaign, the Yeshiva produced a new video portraying an image of the Yeshiva's vision since the Yom Kippur War, continuing until today.

Click here to acquire your part in raising Israel's next generation of spiritual and military leaders!

Flash 90 Father kisses son who just completed grueling stretcher march

iStock Ma'ale Adumim road sign, Jerusalem, Israel