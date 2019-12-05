Fight agricultural terror - and win a luxury home in Jerusalem

Click here to take part in the raffle and help Israeli farmers.

Agricultural terrorism is a phenomenon that threatens Jewish farmers throughout the State of Israel.

For years, Israeli farmers across the country have faced arson attacks which have destroyed buildings and torched fields, the uprooting of trees, and the destruction of vineyards – attacks directed against Jewish farmers with the goal of undoing years of hard work, and driving the farmers out of business.

The farmers, whose hands are hound in most of the cases, see how their hard work and even their livelihood, are destroyed, with no one to prevent the destruction.

It took a while for the phrase “agricultural terrorism” to be coined, with some hesitation given some of the connotations linked with terrorism. But for victims, the attacks on Israeli farms cannot be described as anything other than “terror”.

Clearly, these attacks are not random incidents, but have a nationalist goal, aiming to uproot Jewish farmers from their land.

The police have thus far been unable to effectively combat the phenomenon of agricultural terrorism, and many farmers have been left with no one to turn to for help.

The plight of Israeli farmers facing concerted efforts to drive them out has prompted Shmuel Sackett, chairman of the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation, to offer a helping hand to the victims.

“I see these recurring incidents of agricultural terrorism, and I cannot stand idly by,” said Sackett. “This is an assault on our land, on our farmers, and, of course, on our Jewish and Israeli identity.”

Sackett is now working to enlist aid for Israeli farmers affected by agricultural terrorism, with a new campaign by the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation to raise money from both in Israel and abroad.

“Every dollar donated to this campaign goes to help farmers and to rehabilitate their fields, their crops, and their life’s work, and of course to combat agricultural terrorism,” said Sackett.

Since its establishment in 2001, the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation has donated millions of dollars to Zionist causes; helped set up a developmental therapy center for children with special needs in the city of Emmanuel in Samaria; funded a center for the training of search and rescue dogs; helped fund the IDU search unit for locating missing persons; provided aid to the needy; transferred 200,000 fruit trees to farmers throughout the State of Israel; and helped construction projects throughout Judea and Samaria, along with many other important projects.

As part of the new campaign, the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation is now raffling off a new luxury apartment, worth $1,000,000, in the heart of Jerusalem, with a special offer of two tickets for just $180.

“Donate and join our important campaign, become partners in helping our farmers, and thus help them realize the Zionist dream of developing, settling, and building up the Land of Israel,” said Sackett.

Click here to take part in the raffle and help Israeli farmers.