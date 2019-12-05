Click here to acquire your part in raising Israel's next generation of spiritual and military leaders!

In 1977 Yeshivat Birkat Moshe was founded to provide a spiritual foundation to the two-year-old fledgling settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim.

Yeshiva founder and senior Religious Zionist Rabbi Nahum Rabinovich arrived to the yeshiva to encourage students and staff as the pre-military hesder yeshiva embarks on its campaign for resources to take them into the coming decade.

"Thanks are due to the Blessed Holy One for this institution. Everyone feels in his heart and soul privileged that the yeshiva is supported by the entire community. May it be G-d's will that they all merit to see the Jewish People consoled and that they be blessed straight from Heaven with every form of good."

ישיבת מעלה אדומים: ראש הישיבה הוותיק הגיע לחזק

The hesder yeshiva was established in Elul of 1977 by two young scholars, Rabbi Haim Sabbato, and Rabbi Yitzchak Sheilat. Rabbi Sheilat told Arutz Sheva that the yeshiva has defined objectives as regards what it seeks to accomplish within Israeli society. "This past year we established two programs for the hesder yeshiva graduates to continue advancing them, one is a kollel to train dayanim, and the other is called Torat HaMedina, which is intended to impart detailed understanding of all the mechanisms involved in running a country, and with G-d's help will have an important impact on the entire Israeli society."

