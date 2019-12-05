National Union pushes Rightist unity ahead of new elections

The National Union Party is preparing for the upcoming election campaign, even though legally another week remains until the Knesset is dispersed.

Ahead of the elections, the party is campaigning in the spirit of the Bnei Akiva movement "Shabbat Irgun", calling on the party to unifiy religious Zionism into one political home.

National Union chief executive Yehuda Wald said following the campaign launch, "Until the last minute, we'll continue to work to prevent elections and form a government.

"At the same if elections are held, we have a national responsibility to religious Zionism to do everything possible to run on a single, united list. With no ifs, ands, or buts,” he explained.

Spokesman New campaign

This morning, Yediot Ahronot newspaper published an interview with Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, in which Liberman makes clear that the chances of preventing new elections are zero.

Liberman said he and his party do not intend to join any narrow government, neither Rightist nor Leftist. "Combining a narrow government with dramatic decisions in the fields of security and the economy may create a large rift and polarization in the public. A narrow government is a total-failure government," he argued.

He said Netanyahu and Gantz made a strategic decision not to go for unity, so both parties are responsible for another election campaign.

"On election night, we promised that we would turn every stone, and we did it. We come with clean hands. It has nothing to do with my and Yisrael Beyteinu's efforts to bring about unity. Simply everyone is relying on his own polls: Netanyahu believes he can reach 61 seats in the next election, without us either. Gantz is confident that he's increased his party's number of seats to 36, and that he'll win the next election."