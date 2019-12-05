Roughly one million Syrian refugees have returned to Syria, says senior Syrian official.

Roughly one million Syrian refugees have returned to Syria, a senior government official said Thursday.

According to a report by Al-Watan, Syrian Minister of Local Administration and Environment Hussein Makhlouf said that approximately one million refugees have returned home to Syria, mostly from neighboring Lebanon.

In a statement to Al-Watan, Makhlouf said that Syrian embassies around the world were offering assistance to any Syrian nationals looking to return home, offering them travel documents and even plane tickets, if necessary.

A source in Syria’s Department of Immigration and Passport Control said that there has been an elevated level of travel through Syria’s border crossings, due largely to the growing number of returning Syrian nationals.

Some six million Syrian refugees fled the country since the civil war broke out in 2011, with more than half currently residing in Turkey, and roughly one million listed in Lebanon and another 600,000 in Jordan.