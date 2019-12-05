Enjoy a Legendary Hanukkah with Great Israeli Gifts!

More magical than a dream, one of the best holidays in the Jewish calendar is undoubtedly Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights! For over 2,000 years, Jews have been celebrating this spectacular holiday by lighting Menorahs, eating foods fried in oil and recounting tales of heroism and miracles.

The Hanukkah story is one so extraordinary that even thousands of years later, it still remains the stuff of legend! Each year, we remember the miracle of the oil and the bravery of the Maccabees who fought to free Israel from the tyrannical clutches of the mighty Greek empire and restore the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. To give thanks to Hashem for giving them the strength to succeed in doing the impossible, the Jews decided that the Temple’s golden Menorah should burn brightly once again using the last small jug of pure oil to escape the Greek’s desecration. Though this jug barely contained enough fuel to burn for a single day, it miraculously burned for a full eight days – the time needed to prepare a new supply of oil and for this, we celebrate Hanukkah!

Today, the Greek empire is long gone, but Jews on every continent are still setting fire to the night with beautiful Menorahs to commemorate the Hanukkah miracle, which as the Hanukkah season approaches, brings us to a very important question:

Is there any better way to celebrate Hanukkah’s eight nights of fabulous festivities than to enjoy spectacular Hanukkah Gifts from Israel? Coming from the place where all the miracles happened, we don’t think so!

Home to some of the finest makers of modern and traditional Jewish items, Israel has plenty of outstanding Hanukkah products for you to enjoy, so check out this fantastic Hanukkah Buying Guide to get a few great ideas that will make this year’s Hanukkah better than ever!

Hanukkah Menorahs – Like Kiddush Cups and Shabbat Candlesticks, Hanukkah Menorahs are incredibly important pieces of Judaica. Used every year to commemorate the phenomenon that occurred thousands of years ago, today’s Menorahs fill the world with light as they burn brightly in Jewish windows and homes across the world. While Menorahs can be bought at many local outlets, the really special ones come from Israel! Don’t believe us? Just take a look at this outstanding Tree of Life Hanukkah Menorah or this gorgeous Menorah Set with Tray and Dreidel by Lily Art! Elegant and unique, these stunning Menorahs are marvelous creations you’ll proudly keep on display long after Hanukkah has come and gone! You can also get something great for children like this charming Fire Engine Kid’s Menorah from Yair Emanuel!

Hanukkah Candles – It’s impossible to light your menorah without candles, so get the best of the best for your eight nights by shopping for Hanukkah Candles from Israel! Discover the colorful beauty of handmade dripless Candles from the renowned candle makers of Tzfat or enjoy the mess-free convenience of Prefilled Oil Cups! Both types burn brightly and come with enough candles to make it through the entire holiday, making them perfect for Hanukkah!

Dreidels – It’s not Hanukkah if there aren’t any Dreidels spinning happily across the floor! With origins that tie directly to the story of Hanukkah, Dreidels are iconic Jewish toys that have withstood the test of time and are still as adored by children today as they were centuries ago. Personally, we really love this colorful Set of 10 Wooden Painted Dreidels. Bright and beautiful, with these Dreidels, the entire family can enjoy game after game with ease!

Hanukkah Jewelry – Dreidels aren’t just for spinning or having on display – Israel's incredible jewelers have creatively designed exceptional accessories like pendants and bracelet charms inspired by Dreidels as well as many marvelous trinkets featuring Menorahs that make excellent holiday gifts. Just check out this stunning 14K Gold Dreidel Pendant from Ben Jewelry or these lovely Silver Roman Glass Menorah Earrings to get an idea of how unique and splendid holiday-themed jewelry can be!

Something for the Kids – This one’s a must! There’s a popular tradition on Hanukkah to surprise children with gifts, so even if you don’t plan on giving presents to anyone else, your kids can enjoy something special from Israel just for them. While we have many great Hanukkah themed items you can give to your child, the ones that really stand out to us is this fun Bee Box Candle Making Bundle from Lin’s Farm, this cute Silver Hanukkah Doughnut Bead Charm, or this great CD of Children’s Hanukkah Songs!

More Cool Hanukkah Gifts to Keep the Celebrations Going – Apart from the usual Hanukkah items like Menorahs and Dreidels, Israel has plenty of other exciting products just for Hanukkah that will make unforgettable gifts you and your loved ones to enjoy year after year. Israel's Queen of Quirky Gifts, Barbara Shaw has many creative and original gift ideas we think you’ll love like this funny Potato Latkes Apron or her cheerful Hanukkah Netilat Yadayim Towel! Sure to add a really festive flair to your Hanukkah celebrations, these awesome gifts will always give you a reason to smile!

Though this is just a small taste of what Israel has to offer, we hope this Hanukkah Buying Guide has given you a few nice ideas of what you can get your friends and family this year to make Hanukkah 2019 an unforgettable year full of love, joy, and meaning!

May you all have a Happy Hanukkah!