Gal Gadot remaking an Israeli crime drama for US

Gal Gadot and her husband are remaking an Israeli crime drama for showing in the United States.

Gadot and Yaron Varsano’s Pilot Wave production company has joined Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel to remake the series “Queens,” Deadline Hollywood reported.

“Queens,” which will air its second season on the Israeli cable network HOT in 2020, is the story of the women of the Malka crime family trying to run the family business after the men are killed by a rival crime syndicate.

The Hebrew word malka means queen.

“These complex characters are captivating, delightfully funny and emotional,” Gadot and Varsano said in a statement. “It is rare to find content that conveys characters in such a truthful way, while mirroring society.”

Gadot and Varsano have launched several projects since founding Pilot Wave earlier this year, including a series about the actress Hedy Lamarr and a film about Polish Underground leader Irena Sendler, with Gadot playing the title character in each. Pilot Wave is also working on “My Dearest Fidel,” an adaptation of Peter Kornbluh’s magazine article about the close friendship between ABC journalist Lisa Howard and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Gadot is starring in “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is scheduled to be released in June. She also will star in “Red Notice,” also starring Ryan Reynolds and Duane Johnson, the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix. The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.