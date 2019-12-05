Automatic weapon seized in Beit Ummar

IDF troops seized a Carlo rifle last night during searches in the village of Beit Ummar, southwest of Bethlehem. The rifle was transferred to security forces.



In addition throughout the night, IDF troops alongside Border Police and Israeli Police forces uncovered a lathe used to manufacture weapons in the village of Dhahiriya, southwest of Hevron.

"The IDF will continue operating in its effort to locate illegal weapons and maintaining residents' safety in the area," said the army.

IDF Spokesman IDF confiscates lathe for weapon production