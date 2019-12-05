Photo of wrong PM shown at Ben-Gurion memorial

The internet was buzzing on Wednesday after an invitation to the state memorial ceremony for Israel’s first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, erroneously showed a picture of Levi Eshkol, who served as Israel’s third Prime Minister from 1963 until his death in 1969.

The memorial ceremony was held at Midreshet Ben-Gurion, an educational center and boarding school located in the Negev next to kibbutz Sde Boker. It was attended by President Reuven Rivlin, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Supreme Court President Justice Esther Hayut and other public figures.

It was Ben-Gurion’s grandson, Dr. Yariv Ben-Eliezer, who brought the error to attention and angrily wrote on Facebook, "Apparently there are officials in the Ministry of Culture who did not even pass the matriculation exam in Israeli history at the one-unit level of difficulty. How else can we explain the fact that the invitation to the state memorial service for Ben-Gurion included a picture of Levi Eshkol? [Culture Minister] Miri Regev has the answers.”

The Ministry of Culture and Sports said, "Our ministry has nothing to do with the slide in question, which was made by a private company. The ministry views this as very serious and is examining the legal measures available to it against the company."