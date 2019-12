How can the most significant terrorist event of recent centuries have a long-term effect?

Eve Harow speaks with Sam Solomon, serial advisor to many pro-Israel NGOs both in Israel and abroad.

9/11 changed his life, refocused his attention and passions and ultimately brought him to Israel to live and fight the injustices aimed at the only Jewish state in the world.

From jury research to Jewry duty, this man loves his people and his home and aims to bring sovereignty to Yehuda and Shomron as well.