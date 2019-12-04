Report: Fighter jets attack Iranian weapons depots in Syria

Arab media report explosions near an Iranian site on the border between Syria and Iraq.

The Al-Arabiya network reported on Wednesday evening that an explosion occurred in an Iranian Revolutionary Guards weapons depot located near an airport near the Syrian city of Al Bukamal on the Syria-Iraq border.

Prior to that, loud explosions were heard in the same area.

A website affiliated with the Syrian opposition reported that the attack occurred after Iranian militants operating in the area fired anti-aircraft missiles at fighter jets that were flying near the airport in Deir ez-Zor. It is not clear to who the jets belong.

Last month, the IDF attacked dozens of targets in Syria belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army in response to four rockets launched the day before at the Golan Heights.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu commented the air strike in Syria and said, "I made it clear that whoever harms us - we will harm him. This is what we did tonight against military targets of the Iranian Quds force and Syrian military targets in Syria. We will continue to maintain Israel's security firmly.”

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett added, "The rules have changed. Anyone who shoots at the State of Israel during the day does not sleep at night. So it was last week and so it was this week. Our message to Iranian leaders is simple - you are no longer immune. Wherever you send your octopus arms - we will cut them off. The IDF will continue to provide a protective wall for Israeli citizens."