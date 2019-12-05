Europe’s Jews are resisting a rising tide of anti-Semitism

When you take a good look at the level we are as a global community; you might want to conclude that some beliefs and acts shouldn't exist within the human race anymore.

With several country governments making collective efforts to better the lives of the global communities – by offering them some of the best financial assistance; like an IVA, free sensitization schemes, and several other schemes, including the ones here; individuals organizing events to improve some less developed communities; organizations introducing schemes like this to help people live more comfortably. It is, however, disheartening that despite the efforts of some people to make the world a better place, some folks have made it their life-long ambition to put things in disarray.

The threat to Jews in Europe

If you’ve been frequent with the news lately, then you must have heard about the series of attacks on the Jewish people living in Europe. The note jammed onto a windshield in Sweden in March last year was designed to terrify. "WE ARE WATCHING YOU, YOU JEWISH SWINE", read the message to a retired professor, written on paper with the logo of the Nordic Resistance Movement, a Swedish neo-Nazi organization.

In the bucolic university town of Lund, with its cobblestone streets and medieval buildings, the threat seemed jarringly out of place. More notes followed. “I was really scared,” says the professor, a small woman of 70, who is too fearful about a further attack to reveal her name in print.

Finally, in October, an attacker broke into the professor's home before dawn and set it alight. By a stroke of luck, the professor was not there. But her living and dining rooms were reduced to ash. So too were the writings of her late mother, detailing her internment in the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz. "For the first time in my life, I have needed therapy," she says, over tea in a sunlit café in Lund. "I have not known what to do with my life."

The professor was targeted because she is Jewish, and in that she is not alone. Anti-Semitism is flourishing worldwide. Attacks on Jews doubled in the U.S. from 2017 to 2018, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in New York City. That included the shooting in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue last October, which killed 11 worshippers.

But the trend is especially pronounced in Europe, the continent where 75 years ago hatred of Jews led to their attempted extermination. The numbers speak plainly in country after country. For each of the past three years, the U.K. has reported the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents ever recorded. And those numbers are quite disturbing, considering the level of awareness in the country. In France, with the world's third-biggest Jewish population, government records showed a 74% spike in anti-Semitic acts between 2017 and 2018. And in Germany, anti-Semitic incidents rose more than 19% last year. The findings prompted Germany’s first anti-Semitism commissioner to caution Jews in May about the dangers of wearing kippahs, the traditional skullcaps, in public.

What do the numbers say?

Unsurprisingly, many Jews in Europe feel under assault. In an E.U. poll of European Jews across the Continent, published in January, a full 89% of those surveyed said anti-Semitism had significantly increased over five years. After polling 16,395 Jews in 12 E.U. countries, in a separate survey, the E.U.’s Fundamental Rights Agency concluded that Europe’s Jews were subjected to “a sustained stream of abuse.” With the decade drawing to a close, 38% of those surveyed said they were thinking about emigrating “because they no longer feel safe as Jews,” says the E.U. report.

European officials were stunned at the findings, but perhaps they ought not to have been. A complex web of factors have combined to create this moment in time for one of Europe’s oldest communities. Anti-Semitism has found oxygen among white supremacists on the far right and Israel bashers on the far left. Millions of new immigrants are settling in Europe, many from Muslim countries deeply hostile to Israel and sometimes also Jews. Exacerbated by the Internet’s ability to spread hatred, anti-Jewish feeling is surging in way that experts fear could result in a conflagration, if governments and communities fail effectively to tackle its causes.

Hope for the future?

And yet, for all the grim statistics, there are signs of hope across Europe. As anti-Semitism has risen, the fight against it has intensified, both among regular Europeans and their politicians. E.U. leaders now describe the battle as one they cannot afford to lose, as though it encapsulates the struggle for Europe’s very soul. “Anti-Semitism is a negation of what France is,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in February, after visiting a Jewish cemetery where swastikas had been daubed on some 80 graves.

Actions being taken

Not waiting for their leaders, communities across Europe have begun to take action themselves. Raised learning about Nazism, because many people fear what might happen if anti-Semitism is left unchallenged. In recent years, teachers, imams, rabbis and local activists have launched countless initiatives to break stereotypes, educate youth and forge links across religions. In fact, the awareness level has risen significantly over the last few years, so much so that when you now visit some websites online like this site, visit some sports stadium, attend conferences, or click here for some latest news, you’re likely going to find some messages discouraging this act of racial discrimination.