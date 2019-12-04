Netanyahu: No reason to fear US-Israel defense alliance

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu landed in Lisbon on Wednesday evening for his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

During the flight, the Prime Minister addressed the protests in Iran, saying "there is no reason to help the Iranian regime - but to increase the pressure."

"Iran has already planned to take over the Middle East and is now shrinking and this trend needs to be stepped up," Netanyahu added.

According to him, he maintains a continuous relationship with the US President Donald Trump. "The position I have recommended to him from the beginning is to put firm pressure on Iran and to coordinate intelligence operations with us. He is doing this and this is giving him great leverage against Iran."

"These economic problems are creating political problems in both Iraq and Iran. There is widespread weakening of Iran and that is our goal. Trump wanted to get out of Syria and I was glad not to leave, and today the US deployment in Syria is better for Israel,” Netanyahu declared.

The Prime Minister said he would also discuss with Pompeo the defense alliance offered by the American government because it would be in Israel's interests and added that the concerns raised about the issue could be addressed.