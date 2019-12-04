Senior Pentagon official: Iran could take aggressive action

John Rod, No. 3 official in the Pentagon, warns Iran could take violent action in the near future amid internal protests.

John Rod, the No. 3 official in the Pentagon, warned that Iran could take 'aggressive action' in the near-future as Iran-US tensions escalate.

"There are indications that Iran could take aggressive action in the future," Rood told reporters Wednesday. He did not elaborate on the kind of aggressive action the Pentagon expected.

Rood's statement comes as Iran faces mass protests triggered by a government-ordered rise in fuel prices. According to Amnesty International, more than 200 civilians have been killed in a violent crackdown on protesters