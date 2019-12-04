Images of women on billboards vandalized in Ashdod

Billboards and store windows with images of women vandalized in Ashdod.

Images of women on billboards and the windows of stores displaying female mannequins were vandalized in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.

White paint covered the images and was painted on the shop windows, according to a reporter for the Kan public broadcaster, who posted some images on Twitter.

“We must bring to justice whoever perpetrates an act of vandalism and takes the law into his own hands,” acting Ashdod Mayor Avi Amsalem told Kan.

Tensions between haredi and secular residents of Ashdod have risen in recent years. In general, images of women are considered immodest in the haredi community.