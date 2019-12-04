Tags:ILTV
Will the UN recognize Jewish refugees?
Israeli UN Ambassador introduces new resolution calling for the recognition of Jewish refugees from Arab countries.
Jewish refugees from Yemen arrive in Israel, October 1949
REUTERS
REUTERS
