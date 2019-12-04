Teen killed by Jerusalem light rail identified

19-year-old Tamar Fenigstein from Petah Tikva identified as the woman killed in light rail accident in Jerusalem.

Teen killed by Jerusalem light rail

The young woman killed in an accident involving Jerusalem’s light rail train system has been identified as 19-year-old Tamar Fenigstein, the daughter of the director of the pre-army preparatory yeshiva in Givat Shmuel.

A resident of the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva, Fenigstein was a volunteer in Israel’s civilian National Service, an alternative to military service in the IDF.

Fenigstein had recently begun working at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Tamar Fenigstein Courtesy of family

“Tamar began her service three months ago at the Shaare Zedek hospital, and with her wonderful smile and cheerfulness which characterized her, she brought light to the place,” said Yaron Lutz, CEO of the Israel Volunteer Association (IVA).

“During that short time, Tamar managed to stand out and to contribute so much, and we are all horrified by the terrible accident which killed her last night.”

“We will do everything we can to help the family and to support the other volunteers who worked with Tamar together with the dedicated staff at Shaare Zedek.”

Fenigstein was killed just after midnight after she fell onto the light rail track in Jerusalem, and was run over.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by MDA paramedics.

MDA paramedic Oz Pollack said, "It was a horrifying accident. When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman about 19 years of age trapped under the train. She was not breathing and without a pulse and within a short time we had to pronounce her dead.”

Citypass, the operator of the light rail system in Jerusalem released the following statement after Fenigstein’s death.

“At about 12:20 a.m., a pedestrian arrived at the train station near the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem. For reasons which are still unknown, the young woman fell from the platform, falling in between two connected train carriages of the light rail train while the train was moving. An MDA team which arrived on the scene declared her death. We are cooperating fully with police to investigate the incident. We send our condolences to the young woman’s family.”