Will the Dead Sea area flood?

The chilly winter weather has held, as forecasters confirm that winter will stay until the weekend.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with occasional rainfall in the north. There may be isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday will see occasional rainfall in northern Israel, with precipitation becoming heavier by evening and spreading to the northern Negev. There may be isolated thunderstorms.

Friday will see local rainfall in central and southern Israel, along with isolated thunderstorms. Flooding may occur in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. Temperatures will drop slightly, to lower than seasonal average.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with temperatures lower than seasonal average.