Likud Whip: There will be no unity government

The Likud party’s Knesset Whip has declared negotiations with the Blue and White party for a unity government over, saying that there is no path to break the impasse between the two sides to form a unity government.

MK Miki Zohar, the Likud Whip, told Reshet Bet Wednesday morning that there will be no unity government, adding that the Likud was ending talks with the Blue and White party now that it has become clear no agreement can be reached.

“A unity government will not be established,” said Zohar. “We won’t talk with Blue and White anymore.”

Zohar blamed Blue and White for the breakdown in talks, saying that the Likud offered a power-sharing agreement which would have Prime Minister Netanyahu continue in his position for just five months, before rotating with Blue and White chief Benny Gantz.

“They decided that they won’t be joining a unity government with us. We offered them to have Netanyahu serve for five months and then have Gantz as prime minister – they want something even crazier than that? We compromised as much as possible.”

Several MKs from the Yisrael Beytenu party, which has pushed for a unity government, also blamed Blue and White for the deadlock.

On Wednesday, MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) castigated Blue and White, blaming the center-left party for the failure of talks to reach a deal for a unity government.

Forer also called on his party to form a right-wing government with Netanyahu, should unity government talks fail to reach a last-minute breakthrough.

“I see Blue and White’s refusal to enter into a unity government. We now have three options on the table: a unity government, a narrow right-wing government, or new elections.”

“As far as I’m concerned, the best option is a unity government, but if we’re left with the other two options, in my opinion it would be better to have a government than go to elections a third time.”

“I told Liberman that the haredim will have to make concessions and be flexible, but if the choices are a narrow right-wing government or elections, I think that new elections are the worst option for Israel, and we must do everything possible to prevent that.”

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz met with Netanyahu Tuesday night, but the two failed to make any progress, with both sides blaming each other for the deadlock.