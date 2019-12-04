Pompeo and Netanyahu to meet in Lisbon

State Department confirms PM and Secretary of State will meet in Lisbon when Pompeo visits the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week in Lisbon, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Pompeo, who is accompanying President Donald Trump at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in London, will be in Lisbon on Wednesday and Thursday and will meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, the department said in a statement.

It did not say on which day Netanyahu and Pompeo would meet.

Pompeo and Netanyahu are expected to speak about the threat from Iran.

Earlier this week, a White House spokesman confirmed that Trump and Netanyahu had spoken about the threat from Iran as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues.

That conversation came after Netanyahu released a video in which he slammed European leaders over their efforts to help Iran circumvent American sanctions. In the video, Netanyahu said those countries “should be ashamed of themselves” for aiding Tehran while the Islamic Republic uses deadly force to crackdown on anti-government protests.

The Prime Minister spoke out after six more European nations joined the Paris-based Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), a system created by European powers looking to bring Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal by providing a mechanism to avoid US sanctions on Tehran.

Netanyahu urged European leaders to join the US in imposing sanctions on Tehran.

“Now is the time to change course. Now is the time to ratchet up the pressures on Iran, not to lessen them. Now is the time to join the United States and increase sanctions against Iran. To those who favor appeasement of Iran, I say this: History and your own people will judge you harshly. Change course now,” he said.