Will a Messiah prevent an election?

Who can prevent the elections in Israel, which a large majority of the public thinks are unnecessary and will change nothing anyway?

Gil Hoffman and Rabbi Stewart Weiss talk about miracles and Hanukkah and the challenge of forming a government in Israel.

Rabbi Weiss says one of the messages of the Hanukkah story is that it is up to the Jewish people in Israel to end their internal fighting, in order to face the many external challenges plaguing the Jewish state.

Gil says he believes with complete faith that a Messiah will still come and prevent a third election, even though it currently looks detached from reality, and that the Jewish people never lose hope.