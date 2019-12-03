'Masks are removed: Anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism;

Jewish organizations applauded the decision of the French National Assembly to recognize anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism Tuesday.

World Zionist Organization Vic-President Yaakov Hagoel stated: "We congratulate France in passing this important resolution by a large majority and expect other countries in Europe to do the same,"

"We are very happy to have the masks finally removed -- anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism. This distinction was merely an attempt to legalize anti-Semitism and bigotry against the Jewish people. Enough with the hate. Jews around the world have the right to live in complete safety with a Star of David symbol or kippah on their head without the fear of being harmed.”

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog stated: "We, as the representatives of the global Jewish people, applaud and salute the French National Assembly and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on their historic decision that is a moral beacon against antisemitism and hatred of Israel. The homeland of Emile Zola who led the fight against anti-Semitism is standing tall in supporting the right to live a Jewish life without fear, and in unequivocal support of Zionism and the State of Israel."

Israeli politicians also praised the resolution.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz stated: "Following the adoption of the resolution recognizing that anti-Zionism is the new face of anti-Semitism. I intend to continue to work so that more countries understand and support the definition of anti-Zionism and hatred of Israel as anti-Semitic. This is an important step in the fight against anti-Semitism and I urge other countries to follow France."