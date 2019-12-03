New hospital to be built in Be'er Sheva?

Plans for new hospital include more beds than any other hospital in Israel - but they have yet to be approved.

Plans for a new hospital in the southern city of Be'er Sheva have reached their final stages of approval, Calcalist reported.

On Tuesday, the National Council for Planning and Building will be asked to approve the expansion of the area where Be'er Sheva municipality is allowed to build. This area, which is currently outside the city's municipal boundaries, is where the State loosely plans to build a hospital campus, as well as an employment center for various pharmaceutical and biotechnical companies.

If the Council approves the expansion, the plans will become official and there will be 60 days during which citizens can submit objections, which will be discussed before the plan receives final approval and moves to the stage of receiving building permits.

The new hospital will have nearly 1,900 beds, approximately 400 more than Israel's largest hospital, Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. A full thousand of those beds will be for general medicine, while the rest will be for mental and geriatric patients.

According to Calcalist, the 1,000-dunam (247 acre) hospital campus will be located between Be'er Sheva and Tel Sheva, just east of Sarah Junction, where Routes 25 and 40 meet. It will include 400 square meters (4305.6 square feet) of buildings, including a 10-story tower and several 5-8 story buildings.

It is expected to become fully functional within the next 15-20 years, and the planning teams are working together with Ben Gurion University in order to allow some of the area to be used for a medical school. In addition, 250-400 housing units will be built to house medical staff, students, and for protected living facilties.

Be'er Sheva's mayor, Ruvik Danilovich, told Calcalist: "Soroka will always be the main hospital in the Negev, but it cannot handle the health challenges expected in the future on its own. In addition, I believe there must be competition in the health system."