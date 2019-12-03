Michael Bloomberg surges past Kamala Harris, gains on Buttigieg

Latest poll shows former NYC mayor gets bump among Democratic primary voters, passes Harris for 5th place, gains ground on Elizabeth Warren.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination has picked up a speed, a new poll shows, just over a week after he officially entered the race.

A poll released Monday night by The Hill/HarrisX shows Bloomberg pulling into fifth place in the crowded Democratic primary field with 6%, far ahead of California Senator Kamala Harris, who fell to just 2%.

Bloomberg gained ground on Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who received 9%, and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who fell to 10% in the poll. Biden, the frontrunner, received 31% in the poll, far ahead of Bernie Sanders in a distant second with 15%.

The previous poll by The Hill/HarrisX, released on November 18th, showed Bloomberg with 3%, behind Harris’ 4%, Buttigieg’s 7%, and Elizabeth Warren’s 15%.

A second poll, released by Politico and Morning Consult Tuesday morning, also shows Bloomberg’s campaign gaining traction, rising from 2% in the November 26th Politico/Morning Consult poll to 5%, tying Harris.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Bloomberg is in fifth place with 4.0%, behind Buttigieg’s 11.4% and slightly ahead of Harris’ 3.4%.

Last week, Bloomberg officially entered the race, after filing for the 2020 Democratic primary in Alabama in November.

Bloomberg initially entered the race in seventh place with the support of just 2.3% of Democratic primary voters.