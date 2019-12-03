IDF dispatches aid delegation to Albania

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Tuesday morning that, in accordance with the decision of the political echelon and with the assistance of the Foreign Ministry, a humanitarian aid delegation has been dispatched to Albania following the earthquake there.

The delegation includes ten experts from the Home Front Command, who will deal with damage assessment from the earthquake, provide engineering assistance and organize and manage the response in the disaster area. The delegation is headed by Col. Golan Vach, the commander of the National Rescue Unit.

After assessing the situation and discussing it with local officials, it appears that assessing damages and engineering assistance are the key needs to deal with the disaster.

The delegation of experts will conduct an in-depth examination of the area and buildings in the area to determine which buildings are safe to use, and will also advise decision makers in the country on the steps needed to manage the disaster.

The delegation is equipped with technological equipment and control systems developed in Israel as well as with waterproof tents, which were purchased by the Foreign Ministry for the Albanian government and will serve as a shelter for the population that has been evacuated from its homes.

"The IDF will continue to assist, in the name of the State of Israel, in whichever disaster is required and will contribute from its experience and capabilities worldwide," said the IDF statement.