Peretz: Hevron construction will undermine stability

Labor-Gesher chairman argues that the Defense Minister has much more important things to focus on than Hevron.

פרץ: אני לא מתנגד שיהודים יגורו בחברון

The chairman of the Labor-Gesher Party, MK Amir Peretz, on Monday criticized Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's decision to approve construction of a new Jewish neighborhood in the historic Jewish marketplace in Hevron.

Asked by Arutz Sheva about the construction that Bennett approved, Peretz replied, "This conduct is irresponsible. The Ministry of Defense must not become the political tool of anyone. While welfare and health budgets are stuck, the government led by Bennett is finding budgets to design housing units in Hevron.”

Are you against Jews living in Hevron?

"I do not object to Jews living in Hevron and we never objected to Jews living in Hevron. The problem is one - that there are budgetary hardships in all areas and the Defense Minister can deal with many other important issues than building in Hevron.”

"It is clear to everyone that the decision is political and elections-oriented and for us this is a decision that can undermine stability in Judea and Samaria, stability that we use as part of the protection of Israeli citizens in cooperation with the Palestinian security forces. I think that the Defense Minister has a lot of work and that is why this list of priorities is unacceptable to us,” MK Peretz added.