Steve Bullock drops out of Democratic presidential race

Former Montana Governor becomes second candidate to drop out of Democratic presidential race in as many days.

Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock, a two-term governor of Montana, dropped out of the presidential race Monday, becoming the second candidate to drop out of the race in as many days.

Bullock, who announced his candidacy in May, made his decision after falling short of qualification requirements for multiple debates and failing to collect notable support in polling, according to NBC News.

“While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates,” Bullock said in a statement.

The 53-year-old had touted himself as the only candidate to have won in 2016 — in his re-election effort for governor — in a state where Donald Trump also claimed victory. But that message was largely overtaken by candidates like Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Bullock will not run for Montana’s US Senate seat that is up for grabs in 2020, said Galia Slayen, the campaign’s communications director. He has one year remaining in his term as governor.

On Monday, his campaign gave no indication of his future political intentions, though he is not expected to immediately endorse another presidential candidate in the race.

Bullock follows Joe Sestak, a former US representative from Pennsylvania, who ended his campaign on Sunday.