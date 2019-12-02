NIS 600 million to Education Ministry

The Knesset Finance Committee today approved NIS 600 million to promote educational programs.

Programs not affected by the transfer include: At-risk youth, matriculation exam tutoring, Ofek military-prep programs, youth movements, youth organizations, science and technology programs, and the New Road Plan for the Ethiopian community.

Budgets will also be transferred to community centers, shuttles, as well as renovations and equipment in youth villages.

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz expressed satisfaction with the transfers' approval: "We have a responsibility to the children of Israel. The political deadlock cannot and should not affect the lives of millions of Israeli students. We made great efforts to ensure that, despite these complex transfers, no student will be affected."

Ministry General Director Shmuel Abuhav added that "with the approval of the budget, we'll work to transfer the monies to their destinations immediately, to continue to ensure that students facing matriculation receive English and math tutoring. To give youth at risk the educational and emotional embrace to allow them to persevere in their studies. Some of the budgets will enable a change in the living and learning environment of youth studying in youth villages and boarding schools, as well as continuing to implement young leadership programs, including youth movements, Ofek military prep programs, and youth organizations."