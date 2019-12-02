Liberman answers Deri: 'Anti-Semitism, racism for its own sake'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman replied to Shas Chairman Minister Arie Deri, who was outraged at Liberman's demand to allocate NIS 2 billion to Russian immigrants.

"Aryeh Deri wrote yesterday that I demanded 'NIS 2 billion for immigrants from countries who do not work and do not pay taxes.' In addition, Deri questioned whether Jews remained throughout the former Soviet Union. This is not only a plot and gross lie, but net anti-Semitism and racism for its own sake," Liberman wrote in his Facebook account.

"We demanded to set a minimum income for all pensioners living from only 70% of the minimum wage income guarantee. I emphasize that it is for all pensioners regardless of gender and race, in contrast to the slander of Aryeh Deri.

"Treating immigrants as a population that does not work and does not pay taxes, including doubting whether they are Jews or remained Jews in the former USSR, is outrageous and unbearable," Liberman added.

Liberman also attacked the conduct of the other parties. "More outrageous is the Likud's sheep-like silence, and that of the coalition leaders and Blue and White leaders. None of them found it appropriate to condemn the racist and unprecedented statements against an entire public serving in the army, serving in the reserves, working, and paying taxes."

Minister Deri wrote a harsh post against Liberman yesterday on the background of the difficulties in forming a government. "Liberman, enough with the spins and lies. We, in contrast to you, are consistent: We supported Netanyahu throughout. Benny Gantz did not offer us four ministers and we did not sit down with the negotiator. As opposed to you who through blackmail after the April elections with five seats demanded the role of defense minister, absorption minister, and another minister. In addition, you requested the Jerusalem and Diaspora portfolio and the intelligence portfolio.

"You also demanded more than NIS 2 billion for Former Soviet Union immigrants who do not work or pay taxes. You demanded opening in the Absorption ministry 17 State representative offices in the Former Soviet Union, countries where there's a doubt whether they have any Jews at all. And more and more. So how do you dare blame the haredim as extortionists?" Deri wondered.