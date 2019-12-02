Arutz Sheva spoke to Berlin's Kahal Adass Yisroel community Rabbi David Roberts at the Conference of European Rabbis about his community's unique positioning to model Jewish life for Israeli travelers seeking everything and anything except Judaism.

"What perhaps isn't appreciated is that there are thousands - tens of thousands - of Jews all over Germany. Many of them are very cut off, so for example we have one project called J-Community where people engage and connect through e-learning, through Zoom and other sorts of things.

"So there's huge potential. There are for example fifty Orthodox rabbis in Germany. There are challenges but that's what we're here for."