German rabbi discusses challenges facing European Jewry today

Frankfurt Chief rabbi: 'We are dealing with assimilation, we are dealing with anti-Semitism, we are dealing with the question of education.'

Arutz Sheva spoke to Conference of European Rabbis Standing Committee Deputy Chairman Frankfurt Chief Rabbi Avichai Apel at the Conference of European Rabbis about issues facing European Jewry today and how rabbinic leadership is helping:

"The European rabbis have a lot of things on their timetable. We are dealing with assimilation, we are dealing with anti-Semitism, we are dealing with the question of education. And we have to meet each other and strengthen each other.

"We are in Europe today, we have a lot of communities, and our goal is to strengthen each other to fight for this new agenda for the existence of Jewish life in Europe."