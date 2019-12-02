'American Jewry needs to connect to Europe diaspora's plight'

Josh Nass: 'We as Americans don't necessarily relate to the plight of European Jews as much as we should.'

Arutz Sheva spoke to Conference of European Rabbis Board of Patrons Member Josh Nass at the Conference of European Rabbis about challenges facing European Jewry and what the CER is doing to try to make Jews feel secure in that continent: "The significance of the organization and its activities and its objective that it seeks out to accomplish is tremendous.

"The anti-Semitism that's rife in Europe and now even creeping into the United States is nothing short of abominable. And the steps its taking whether to ensure that shechita is preserved, or Brit Milah, etc. etc. in Europe is incredibly important. And this is an organization that's serving in that role like no other organization is.

"We as Americans don't necessarily relate to the plight of European Jews as much as we should," says Nass.