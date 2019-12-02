Jerusalem Mayor: Great privilege to commemorate Irving Moskowitz

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon visited philanthropist Cherna Moskowitz at her home in Miami, Florida.

Cherna is the widow of the late Dr. Irving Moskowitz, a well-known philanthropist and one of the builders of the city of Jerusalem, who passed away in 2006.

Leon told Cherna Moskowitz about the challenges of the city of Jerusalem, and the two agreed to cooperate in advancing significant projects for the capital of Israel.

A few weeks ago, the mayor decided to commemorate the late Irving Moskowitz by naming a street after him, as part of a move initiated by Jerusalem City Council Member Aryeh King.

Cherna excitedly thanked the mayor and Leon emphasized to her "It is a great privilege and a great honor to commemorate Dr. Irving Moskowitz, we will continue to build and develop Jerusalem."