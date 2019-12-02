Likud minister: 'Rare opportunity we must not miss'

Min. Elkin, Likud negotiator, says PM Netanyahu insisting on being first in rotation deal in order to apply sovereignty to Jordan Valley.

Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin, who is part of the Likud's negotiating team, said Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is demanding to be first as prime minister in a rotation deal because he wants to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley.

"This is one of the central things the Prime Minister is planning," Elkin told Reshet Bet on Monday morning.

"Every intelligent person understands that the process requires a quiet agreement by the US. Right now we have a rare opportunity which we cannot afford to miss."

Also on Monday morning, Israel Hayom reported that a senior Likud official explained why Netanyahu wants to continue serving as prime minister during the first months of a unity government, despite the fact that his insistence is Blue and White's primary reason for rejecting a unity government.

"The Prime Minister believes that this situation of unending elections is not good for the State," the official said, noting that Netanyahu "believes that in six months he can carry out important processes such as advancing sovereignty in the Jordan Valley."

"This is a unique historical act which the Prime Minister wishes to lead. He believes, and justifably so, that right now there is a unique political situation which only he can lead between Israel and the US President. In addition, the Prime Minister understands that the chance of gathering 61 supporters is not high."