Friends of murdered Chabad House rabbi send gift to his son

Former classmates of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, who was murdered in a terror attakc in Mumbai eleven years ago, presented his son Moshe with a special bar mitzvah present, COLLIVE reported.

Moshe, who now lives with his maternal grandparents, celebrated his bar mitzvah on Sunday night in Kfar Chabad.

Rabbi Holtzberg's former classmates, many of whom now serve, as he did, as Chabad emissaries around the world, contributed towards travel expenses so that one of them could attend Moishy's bar mitzva.

The group then held a raffle, and Rabbi Yisroel Hahn, Chabad emissary (shliach) in Spokane, Washington, was chosen to attend the celebration.

According to Indiana shliach Eliezer Zalmanov, another of the group, the remaining funds went towards a gift for the bar mitzvah boy.

Moshe’s parents Rabbi Gabi and Rivky Holtzberg were the directors of the Nariman Chabad House when it was attacked on Nov. 26, 2008. Four other Israeli and American visitors to the house also were killed.

The Chabad House was among 12 targeted locations in coordinated attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamic terrorist organization based in Pakistan.